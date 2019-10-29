Patentia man detained for unlicensed gun, ganja

A Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) resident was this morning detained by cops for having in his possession an unlicensed pistol without ammunition.

Shortly after being detained, the man handed over to the ranks 30 grams of suspected cannabis which he had concealed in close proximity of his premises.

The suspect, who during the police presence at his residence, reportedly behaved disorderly and threatened to shoot the ranks, is being processed for court.

The intelligence-led operation was spearheaded by a superintendent.