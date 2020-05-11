Patentia labourer hacked to death over bicycle he loaned to friend

A labourer was hacked to death on Sunday evening allegedly by his 45-year-old cane harvester friend whom he loaned a bicycle.

The dead man has been identified as 57-year-old Sahadeo Bissoon also known as “Son Son” or “Fine man” of Patentia, East Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to information reaching INews, Bissoon left his home at about 13:00h on Sunday and went to the suspect’s house to collect the bicycle that the suspect borrowed from him some time back, but failed to return it.

After arriving at the accused’s home at approximately 15:00h, an argument ensued between the two and the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Bissoon several chops about his body.

Neighbours who saw the ordeal, called the police where they made the gruesome discovery and the suspect was immediately arrested.

Bissoon’s body was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cutlass used to commit the crime along with the bicycle has since been recovered.

The body was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).