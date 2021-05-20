Pastors robbed at gunpoint on Sheriff Street

Two pastors, a man and a woman, were on Wednesday robbed of their valuables at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at around 14:45hrs on Sheriff Street in the vicinity of Nirva Supermarket.

Police said the duo were heading to the supermarket when they were approached by two men on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider dismounted and demanded the duo hand over their items.

When the pastors refused to comply, the suspect whipped out a gun and fired a shot in their direction.

The bullet did not hit the pastors but they handed over their belongings.

The suspects then made good their escape on the motorcycle.

The victims lost multiple items such as a cell phone, a handbag, a wallet and several other legal documents which were valued at almost $300,000.

Investigations are ongoing.