Passengers will have to adapt to safety measures in place at airports – PM

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips said that he was satisfied with systems in place at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to facilitate the smooth and secure processing of incoming passengers and everyone will have to adapt to them for their own safety.

The Senior Government official was on hand to witness the first flight, since the re-opening of the facility on October 12 to commercial travel.

“I am satisfied. Today we had a good day in terms of the return of commercial flights and it’s going to get better with every day,” he was quoted by DPI as saying.

Additionally, the Prime Minister encouraged persons utilising the airport to adhere to the protocols in place. He noted that although mask wearing might become difficult for prolonged periods, it is a necessity.

“This is the reality of the COVID-19 era, these are the measures that we will have to adapt to, these are the measures that will keep us alive”.

The incoming flight was an Eastern Airlines aircraft, which arrived at 12:45h from Miami, with 46 passengers onboard. It departed at 15:15h with 216 passengers to New York.

Also present to witness the activities at the airport were Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field A.A., Member of Parliament and Chair of the Board of Directors of the CJIA, Mr. Sanjeev Datadin; National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia and other officials.

The country’s main airports, the CJIA and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EFCIA is scheduled to re-open today (Wednesday).

