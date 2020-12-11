Passenger dies after minibus slams into fence at Britannia

A woman is now dead after the minibus she was travelling in crashed into a fence at Britannia, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

INews understands that the minibus was proceeding east along the northern driving lane at around 80kmh, and as the driver was approaching a turn, he lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the bus ended up crashing into a fence, which resulted in several passengers receiving injuries about their bodies.

One of those passengers, this publication was told, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.