Partially vaccinated man among 5 latest Covid deaths

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 692.

The latest fatalities are three women aged 85, 72, and 64 – all of whom were unvaccinated.

The other deaths are two men, a 54-year-old who was partially vaccinated and a 34-year-old who was unvaccinated.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 64 Demerara-Mahaica September 13 Unvaccinated Male 54 Demerara-Mahaica September 13 Partially Vaccinated Female 72 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 01 Unvaccinated Female 85 East Berbice-Corentyne September 06 Unvaccinated Male 34 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 03 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 28,234.

There are 31 persons in the ICU, 149 in institutional isolation, 2841 in home isolation, and 20 in institutional quarantine.

Moreover, a total of 24,521 persons have recovered.