Partially vaccinated man among 5 latest Covid deaths

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 692.
The latest fatalities are three women aged 85, 72, and 64 – all of whom were unvaccinated.
The other deaths are two men, a 54-year-old who was partially vaccinated and a 34-year-old who was unvaccinated.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|64
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 13
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|54
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 13
|Partially Vaccinated
|Female
|72
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 01
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|85
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|September 06
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|34
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|September 03
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 28,234.
There are 31 persons in the ICU, 149 in institutional isolation, 2841 in home isolation, and 20 in institutional quarantine.
Moreover, a total of 24,521 persons have recovered.