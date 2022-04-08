Partially decomposed body of missing man pulled from canal

The partly decomposed body of a Berbice resident was on Friday pulled from a canal on the East Bank of Berbice. The now-dead man reportedly ran away from home on Wednesday.

Dead is 24-year-old Joshua Oliver Surrey of Lot 1304 Glasgow New Housing Scheme, Greater New Amsterdam, Region Six.

He was last seen alive on Monday. That is according to his sister Elaine Surrey who lives at a different address in the said housing settlement.

“Mummy just say that he run out the house and run full speed up the road. Mummy can’t run as fast as hi. So she just walk and she looked up the road. But she tell the next brother which is Emanuel to go and look. Mummy went till to first bridge and look. She searched all over but that was it.”

She refuted any report that suggested that her brother running away, had nothing to do with any misunderstanding with family members.

“He does smoke. He and the brother does smoke. What they smoke, Mummy can tell you that too. Whatever he smoke… not everybody got the head to smoke. And as soon as he finish smoking he go off. Apparently he smoke… that is what Mummy tell me,” his sister related.

According to Surrey, they have been searching for her missing brother since Wednesday. On Friday morning, the discovery was reportedly made by persons weeding in the area. An autopsy is expected to be performed on his remains in the new week. Surrey leaves to mourn ten siblings and his mother.