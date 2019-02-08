Partially decomposed body of Linden man found on abandoned land

The partially decomposed body of a Linden man who was reported missing on Tuesday, was on Thursday, discovered on an abandoned plot of land at Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden.

Dead is 64-year-old John Errol Stewart Small, a herbalist of South Amelia’s Ward. The body of the father of nine was discovered lying face-up by residents in the area who then summoned Police to the location.

A Post Mortem Examination conducted by Government pathologist Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday has since given the cause of death as heart failure and hypertension.

This publication understands that Small had a surgery done sometime last year and was suffering from hypertension.

He reportedly left his home around midday on Tuesday and never returned. According to relatives he was also suffering from mental illness and would usually wander away from home for days.

On Tuesday, he was left in the care of his 15-year-old daughter who told family members that she left to take a shower and by the time she returned, he was gone.

Relatives then made a missing person report at the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost the said afternoon.

They later formed a search party but their searches turned up empty-handed until the discovery on Thursday.

The body was taken to Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.