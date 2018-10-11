Part of Sheriff Street to be closed on Sunday- MPI

Motorists are being advised that traffic on Sheriff Street between the Rupert Craig Highway to First Avenue Subryanville, will be closed on Sunday October 14, 2018 between 08:00h to 16:00h.

According to an advisory from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) the disruption is to facilitate corrective works on a GWI water main across Sheriff Street for the Road Enhancement Project.

“Motorists are asked to use the Conversation Tree access, East and Church Road Subryanville, West of Sheriff Street as alternate routes in and out of Georgetown. Motorists and pedestrians are also asked to exercise caution and observe all directional signs in the area” the advisory states.

The Ministry says it regrets any inconvenience this operation may cause.