Parliament approves nominees for Police Service Commission

The National Assembly has approved the nominees to serve as members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Social Cohesion Minister and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Appointments, Dr. George Norton, moved the motion for the adoption of the eleventh report of the Committee which was presented in the House in April.

The report recommended Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clinton Conway, retired Woman Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vesta Adams and retired Woman Assistant Commissioner of Police, Claire Jarvis as nominees for the PSC.

The nominations were received from the Association of Former Members of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Police Association.

The presentation of the names now sets the stage for President David Granger to appoint the nominees as members of the newly constituted PSC. The commission’s life had expired in August 2017.

President Granger has publicly indicated that the appointments are expected to be made by the end of the year.