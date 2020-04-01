Parks, gardens to be closed for Easter Weekend

In an effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Protected Areas Commission and the National Parks Commission (PAC/NPC) announced on Wednesday, that all recreational parks and gardens will be closed for the Easter Weekend.

This decision was made in accordance with the guidelines of the National Task Force on COVID -19 and the instructions from the Public Service Department to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

“All of our Urban Parks will be closed on Easter Weekend from Thursday 9th April 2020 to Tuesday 14th April 2020. These include the Botanical Gardens, Joe Vieira Park and the National Park. The Zoo would remain closed to the public until further notice”.

It says that Almond Beach, Shell Beach Protected Area remain closed to visitors until further notice.

“The PAC/NPC calls on all of Guyana to adhere to the necessary precautions and advice as we seek to end the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

“Event reservations for the use of any of the parks will not be accepted until after April 30, 2020”, added the statement.

The Commission says it will update the public in the event of any change to the above mentioned measures.