Hubu teen found dead in home

A 17-year-old girl was Monday morning discovered dead at her home at Hubu, East Bank Essequibo.

She has been identified as Marissa Persaud, who was expected to graduate high school sometime this week.

Reports are that about 07:30h on Monday, the teen’s grandmother made the discovery.

Police were immediately summoned to the scene.

It is suspected that the teenager might have committed suicide.

Her body is presently at a funeral home awaiting a postmortem examination as investigations into the matter continue.