Parika Market fire: Tempers flare as uninsured vendors contemplate next steps

Vendors who once plied their trade at the Parika Marketing Centre before Friday’s inferno destroyed their livelihoods are still counting losses and contemplating their next move, as some demand intervention to recommence operation.

The mid-afternoon fire destroyed the entire market complex, and there was little time to salvage any of their goods. Thus far, a preliminary investigation from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) revealed that construction workers who were in the process of rebuilding the market were conducting welding when spark came into contact with nearby combustible materials.

When Minister within the Public Works Ministry Deodat Indar visited the area on Saturday to speak with affected businesspersons, tempers flared and the seemingly dissatisfied persons were heard shouting. Amid demands for compensation from Government, Indar explained that due process must be followed.

“This is a process. It is a scene. We have to pinpoint what exactly is the reason. Some of you are saying the fire started there. It could very well start there,” he communicated.

While some vendors were calling for the debris to be removed so that they can ply their trade, others argued that they did not have funds to turnover their businesses. They were told that the rubble would be cleared immediately.

For businessman Imran Salim, he cannot restart operations since he has outstanding obligations to the banks and suppliers. He is among several persons calling for compensation and other assistance.

“We lost millions and all we’re hearing is that they will clean up the place. How will we start back our livelihoods? ‘Cause we lose everything. We owe the banks and we owe other people,” he shared.

Meanwhile, another vendor Robin Salim told this publication that he sold clothes and jewellery.

A devastated Robin noted, “The people here need help. This is all we have. They said they will clean up the place. Because it is a market, insurance companies don’t insure us. So, everything lost. So, for me, everything burn up.”

This publication understands that over 160 vendors were operating at the market, some of whom owned multiple stalls within the facility.

Initial reports are that at about 15:14h, the Fire Department was alerted to the fire, and five water tenders, one water bowser, and two support vehicles from the Leonora, La Grange, Eccles, Campbellville, Central, and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

The first water tender arrived on scene at 15:36 pm. Upon exhausting their water supply, the Essequibo River was utilised as an open source to contain the blaze. However, everything was already destroyed.