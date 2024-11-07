Parika Market 85% completed

The Parika Market on the East Bank of Essequibo, Region Three is nearing completion, with approximately 85 per cent of the construction now finished.

External works, such as casting and painting, have been completed, and the contractor is currently focusing on the final touches inside the building.

During a recent visit by the Department of Public Information (DPI), Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube explained that the contractor is working towards fully completing the market soon.

“It is a steel structure and consists of two stories. All the stalls have already been erected. The upstairs will be completed soon as well. The compound is already asphalted and everything else is in place such as the washrooms and so on,” the chairman told DPI.

When completed, priority will be given to vendors who had previously operated in the market before it was destroyed by fire in February 2023.

The market will house around 110 stalls.

Notably, the new market will be equipped with essential firefighting systems to ensure safety and prevent future incidents.

“We are also engaging to have a fire hydrant either in the compound itself or within the vicinity of the market so that we can have an easy flow of water, when necessary. Overall, we will have all the preventative measures that are needed,” the regional chairman assured.

The vision for the market is to create a high-end space where quality products are sold, Ayube said.

“We have standard stalls in the market so no one would be disadvantaged. But what we have to decide is what will be sold in the market and then we will put the vendors accordingly,” he stated.

Guided by the local government minister, plans for a food court on the upper floor of the market are also in the works.

The current roadside vending, which stretches parallel to the market site and opposite the Parika Police Station, will be relocated to alleviate traffic congestion.

Ayube further stated, “We have a big compound inside the market area so we will have accommodation for vendors who have vehicles.”

The construction is being overseen by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and the Regional Democratic Council. (DPI)

