Parika man robbed of car at gunpoint

A 60-year-old taxi driver of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Monday robbed of his motorcar and other valuables at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred at around 12:15hrs at the Victoria Seawall, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that the suspect joined the victim’s taxi from Parika in the company of a female to journey to Georgetown.

Upon their arrival in Georgetown, the driver was directed to several locations including stops at Alberttown and Sophia before the suspect finally requested to be taken to Golden Grove, then to Victoria.

Upon arrival at Victoria, the suspect entered a yard and then returned to the car where he pointed a gun towards the driver and ordered him to exit the car.

The victim was allegedly told to be quiet or he would be shot. As such, he complied and handed over his valuables before being lashed to his right ear with the gun.

The suspect then confiscated the victim’s car and drove away.