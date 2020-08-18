Parika man escapes from Police Station, wanted over robbery

Law enforcement officials have issued a wanted bulletin for Deodat Jaipaul ‘aka’ Davendra Singh and ‘Collie boy’, for questioning in relation to break and enter and larceny.

Singh is also wanted for escaping from lawful custody on August 2 at the Leonora Police Station.

The suspect is 26-year-old and his last Known address is listed as Parika Sea Dam, East Bank Essequibo.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 268-2343, 268-2223, 268-2298, 268-2222, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2222, 617-3721, 911 or the nearest police station.

Police assured all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.