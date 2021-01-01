Parika labourer injured in hit and run

The Police are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred on the Zeelugt Public Road, East Bank Essequibo on Thursday night.

Based on information received, pedestrian Rocky Alleyne of Parika Outfall, EBE was hit by an unknown grey motorcar sometime about 22:30h.

The 28-year-old labourer was reportedly standing on the southern side of the road when the car driven by an unknown person, was proceeding west along the southern side of the Zeelugt Public Road. The car reportedly swerved into the path of Alleyne and collided with him.

As a result of the impact, Alleyne fell onto the road and received injuries to his head while the car sped away.

He was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and sent away.

Checks were made in the area for the motorcar but proved futile. Investigations are ongoing