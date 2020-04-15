Parika labourer found dead

A labourer was found dead lying in a pool of blood on the main access road to Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), on Monday evening.

Dead is Tedar Joseph, also known as “Ovid”, of Hydronie, Parika, EBE. The discovery was made by residents who were traversing the area.

Based on reports received, the now dead man sustained a wound to the left side of the chest and was lying on his back. At the time of discovery, the body was clad in a purple jersey and a pair of short pants.

Police investigations revealed that Joseph usually did odd jobs in and around the community to earn a living. He was last seen on Monday at approximately 16:30h.

His body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home to await a post-mortem as the Police continue their probe into the incident.

His is the third murder that occurred over the weekend.

On Sunday, 40-year-old Albert Raghu, also called “Soldier”, of Lot 218 Hope West, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was stabbed during a family feud and succumbed to his injuries on Monday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Also, on Monday, 43-year-old Glenroy Chapman, a clothes vendor, of Lot 130 Half Mile Wismar, Linden, was killed execution style in front of his home.