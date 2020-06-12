Parents urged to educate kids about COVID-19 guidelines ahead of reopening of schools

Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud is urging parents and guardians to educate their children about the COVID-19 guidelines ahead of them returning to school on Monday, June 15th.

See full message from the Chief Medical Officer:

I would like to focus on the parents and guardians of children in Grade 6, who will be returning to school on Monday June 15th, 2020 to prepare for the National Grade 6 Assessment scheduled for July 1st and 2nd, 2020.

Parents, I wish to remind you that you must have the conversation with your young ones about the health guidelines that must be followed during the time they will be at school so that they can be safe from contracting the coronavirus disease.

Let us begin with the use of masks: Please show them step by step how to put on the mask and to wear it appropriately. Remind them not to touch the front of the mask, and to use the straps to remove it when taking a snack.

So, let them take a plastic or a zip lock bag and place the mask there until after eating. Remind them to wash hands properly, and as soon as they have finished, to put on the mask again.

Parents, you can give them an extra mask, just in case the one they are wearing falls or becomes soiled.

Remind them to wash hands after using the restroom and not to play around that area but to return immediately to their classroom.

You can also provide them with their own hand sanitizer and alcohol based wipes, which they can use as often as possible.

Remember to talk to your children about distancing in order to protect themselves and their friends.

Most importantly, let them understand that things are going to be different at school because of the virus; you have to give them the mental support because you know how challenging preparing for the Grade Six Assessment can be.