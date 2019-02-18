Parents picket N/A Training Centre

A few concerned parents staged a picketing exercise outside of the Vryman’s Ervin Training Centre in New Amsterdam, complaining that students are being constantly discriminated.

The exercise was staged by Maxine Williams and two concerned individuals who are alleging that some students are being discriminated against by the lecturers.

The Vryman’s Ervin Training Centre in New Amsterdam caters for early school leavers and those from depressed communities in New Amsterdam, East and West Canje and the East Bank of Berbice.

Some of the students may have difficulties with discipline but the institution does not have a welfare department of even a social worker. According to Williams, last Wednesday her son was wrongfully upbraided by the principal for idling without him giving an explaining for being out of classroom.

Williams said some students are considered favourites while the others are shunned. In addition, <<<Inews>>> was told that the lecturers are confiscating the students’ badges.

In an invited comment, Region Six Chairman David Armogan believes that it is wrong to take away the students’ badges. When approached, the principal of the center was reluctant to offer a comment and directed all questions to the relevant minister.

Efforts to contact Social Cohesion Minister, Dr George Norton proved futile.