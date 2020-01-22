Parent, teacher charged over Winfer Gardens school attack

Another teacher and parent were on Wednesday morning charged at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts in relation to a fight at the Winfer Gardens Primary School which occurred in November 2019.

Yolanda Jackson (the teacher) denied the charged which stated that on November 27, 2019 at the Winfer Gardens Primary School, Georgetown, she unlawfully assaulted Charmaine Mendonca so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

Charmaine Mendonca( the parent) also denied the charge which stated that on November 27, 2019 at the Winfer Gardens Primary School, Georgetown she unlawfully wounded Jackson.

Jackson was released on $20,000 bail, while Mendonca $30,000.

The matter was adjourned to January 29, 2020.

According to reports the incident occurred around 08:30hrs inside a Grade One classroom.

The teacher, Yolanda Jackson had only started teaching at the school four and a half months now.

The teacher had explained that the angry mother approached her and claimed that she had beaten her child to the point of leaving marks on the child’s skin.

Jackson, however, claims that she never assaulted the child and she informed the parent of same.

Jackson said the mother dragged her from one room to another and continued to beat her.

After the assault, the parent reportedly ran out of the compound and made a report at a Police Station.

The teacher received stitches to the forehead as a result of the assault.

It was on Monday that the parents and a teacher were charged in relation to a recent fight at the St Agnes Primary School.