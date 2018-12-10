Palm Court attempted murder accused granted bail

After spending more than four weeks in prison for allegedly attempting to commit murder on Romario Baljeet also called ‘Short Boss’ outside of a popular Main Street night club, well known businessman Abdul Imran Khan was on Friday granted bail in the High Court.

Khan stood before High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon and was granted bail in the sum of $700,000 on Friday morning.

The matter was transferred to the High Court after Khan’s attorney, Glen Hanoman requested for the matter to be tried in the High Court.

However, Khan was ordered to desist from making contact of any sort with the victim.

In an initial report the relatives of Baljeet had told the court that they were contacted by relatives of the businessman who asked them to “drop the matter”.

According to the victim’s father there will be ‘no way’ that he would drop the case against Khan. He added that he had taken care of his son from birth and will continue to support him although he is an adult now.

Attorney-at-law Latchmi Rahamat, who has been assigned as the Special Prosecutor in the matter had stated that a male relative of the accused visited Baljeet’s residence to settle the matter.

Meanwhile, the court also heard that the matter is still be investigated by police.

It was disclosed that Baljeet is scheduled to return to the hospital since the injuries that the disabled man received was recorded as life threatening.

The 37-year-old Khan was arrested after he was reportedly seen on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage beating ‘Short Boss’ on October 28, 2018 outside the Main Street, Georgetown club.

Khan’s Attorney, Glenn Hanoman, on his first court appearance questioned the charge that was instituted against his client. “This was a fight, not attempted murder,” the lawyer had told the court in a bail application.

The week prior to his appearance, Khan’s brother, 37-year-old Safraz Khan was brought before the said court on gun-related charges, which occurred on the same morning. He was, however, granted $50,000 bail.