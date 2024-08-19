PAHO/WHO commends Guyana for immunisation coverage in 2023

Guyana has received official correspondence from Dr Jarbas Barbosa, World Health

Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Americas, congratulating the country for its

exceptional immunisation coverage for 2023.

The letter received stated, “The Pan American Health Organization/World Health

Organization (PAHO/WHO) wishes to congratulate the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

for the encouraging results in routine immunization coverage obtained in the last year, as

reported in the Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC) published by

WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)”.

Under the Expanded Programme on Immunization, the Ministry of Guyana currently

administers vaccines for 17 antigens: Whooping Cough, Measles, Poliomyelitis, Tuberculosis, Yellow Fever, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Mumps, Rubella, Haemophilus Influenza Type b, Hepatitis B, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Human Papilloma Virus, Varicella.

Although the country is divided into 10 administration regions, with four of them being classified as hinterland regions and are hard-to-reach and sparsely populated, the Ministry of Health through its strategies and interventions have managed to stay on top of its countrywide vaccination programme.

Guyana’s success reflects the dedication of leadership and healthcare professionals, the

strength of the healthcare system, and the government’s commitment to health investment.

This achievement is important in preventing vaccine-preventable diseases and epidemics and ensuring that key sectors continue to thrive without setbacks caused by public health crises.

This success has contributed to the Region of the Americas being the only WHO region to

surpass immunisation coverage levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is a need for continued progress to maintain this momentum, restore the

region to the forefront of global immunisation coverage, and advance strategies to eliminate communicable diseases.

Despite the positive outcomes at the national level, PAHO/WHO emphasises the importance

of achieving consistent coverage across all regions of Guyana, through the use of a detailed

internal analysis. With support from their technical cooperation, which includes innovative

strategies, it will allow Guyana to reach underserved populations and overcome barriers to

accessing vaccination services.

PAHO/WHO in its congratulatory letter reiterates its commitment to supporting Guyana in

advancing vaccination efforts and all initiatives that contribute to consolidating and

enhancing immunisation recovery.

