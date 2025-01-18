Paediatric and Maternity Hospital at Ogle, 6 regional hospitals for completion this year

The Guyana Government will be expending some $143.2 billion in the health sector in 2025 and this will see the completion of the specialty Paediatric and Maternity Hospital at Ogle, East Coast Demerara as well as six regional hospitals across the country.

The construction of the €149 million Paediatric and Maternal Hospital is being funded by the United Kingdom with Austrian company, VAMED, building this 256-bed facility.

Meanwhile, works on the six regional hospitals at Lima, De Kinderen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath and No. 75 Village are also slated for completion this year.

“These regional hospitals are under construction [and] are at an advanced stage of construction. Every week, we see [Health Minister Dr] Frank Anthony visiting one of these locations with this hard hat (safety helmet). Very soon, he will take off his hard hat because he will be visiting completed hospitals… The hard hats will be replaced with a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon and to commission these hospitals…very soon,” Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh disclosed during his presentation of Budget 2025 in the National Assembly on Friday.

Also in 2025, works will also advance on the construction of four other regional hospitals at Moruca, West Demerara, New Amsterdam and Kato, as well as the upgrading of the Lethem Regional Hospital for which a sum of $28.1 billion is budgeted.

In addition, training complexes at Suddie and New Amsterdam will be completed this year, while construction will commence on two dormitories for the health sciences training complexes for which $852 million is budgeted.

Another $2.9 billion has been earmarked for the design and construction of a Medicines Regulatory Laboratory and Office Complex, a national neurological rehabilitation centre and a centre of excellence for cancer treatment.

For the upgrading and retrofitting of health facilities and living quarters across the country, a further $6.5 billion is budgeted.

--- ---