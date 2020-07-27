Owen Arthur’s commitment to democracy was evident in Guyana – PSC

See full statement Private Sector Commission:

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) is deeply saddened at the passing of Rt Hon Owen Arthur, Former Prime Minister of Barbados, and Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group.

Owen Seymour Arthur, (born October 17, 1949, Barbados) served as prime minister (1994–2008) of Barbados. Arthur was raised in the parish (subregion) of St. Peter. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and history (1971) at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Campus in Cave Hill, Barbados, and a master’s degree in economics (1974) at the university’s Mona campus in Jamaica.

Arthur’s political career began with his appointment to the Barbadian Senate in 1983. The

following year, as a member of the governing Barbados Labour Party (BLP), he won election to the House of Assembly as representative from the constituency of St. Peter.

His commitment to democracy was evident right here in Guyana where he led the Commonwealth Observer Group at the March 2, 2020 Regional and General Elections where he executed his duties with courage and integrity.

The PSC joins the people of Guyana and the Region in extending its sincerest sympathies to the family, relatives and friends of Rt Hon Owen Arthur and shares the region’s grief at his passing.

A Book of Condolences will be available at the office of the Private Sector Commission in honour of the late Rt. Hon Owen Arthur. The book can be signed between the hours of 01:00 p.m. and 05:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask.

May his soul rest in eternal peace