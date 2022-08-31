Home latest news Oversight of oil monies now bolstered with appointment of NRF Board, key...
30 new Covid cases recorded
Guyana has recorded 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives detected to date to 71,035. There are seven persons in the...
IDPADA-G asked to submit financial records of how it spent almost $500M in State...
The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has dispatched a letter to the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G)...
Suspect in Kimbia murder arrested
The suspect in Monday morning’s double chopping incident at Kimbia, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) which left one man dead and his cousin with a...
‘I hope justice is served and my son learns from this’ – mother of...
By: La'Wanda McAllister The mother of 36-year-old businessman Quincy Roache has broken her silence on the heinous murder of his reputed wife, 28-year-old Tacina Dazzel,...
Letter: GuySuCo in the news again for the wrong reasons
Dear Editor, The sugar entity is in the news again. One report gives a detailed account of how an estate overpaid two contractors. Cash-strapped but...
Govt part-time jobs: Some persons not working stipulated 10 days
Authorities are looking to introduce stringent measures to ensure persons employed under the government's part-time jobs initiative work their stipulated hours. This was announced by...
Govt hosts 2nd workshop on strengthening anti-corruption framework
As the government forges ahead to eradicate fraudulent conduct in all sectors across Guyana, its second anti-corruption framework workshop was opened on Tuesday, at...
AG writes GECOM on ‘confidential’ data APNU+AFC submitted alleging voter fraud
Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall has written the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), seeking information on how private citizens’ data was provided to it by...
Oversight of oil monies now bolstered with appointment of NRF Board, key committees
President Dr Irfaan Ali on Tuesday officially appointed the Natural Resource Fund Board, saying that this will bring true value to the sector while...
Mohamed slaps Sergeant Dion Bascom with $200M lawsuit for defamation
Businessman Azruddin Mohamed has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Guyana Police Force (GPF) Sergeant Dion Bascom, for defaming him when he made allegations of...