Overseas-based Guyanese donates to Salem Congregational Church 

An overseas-based Guyanese, who has definitely not forgotten his roots, has made a significant donation to the Salem Congregational Church, located on Hadfield and Chapel Streets Georgetown, which will be used for the maintenance of the building.

The donation was handed over to two Deacons of the Church, Oswald Savory and Campton Savory on Saturday by Margaret Koulen-Stewart on behalf of Phillip Daniels.

The financial donation was welcomed by the leaders of the church who thanked the donor, while adding that it will go a long way since there are a number of remedial works that have to be done on the building.

Koulen-Stewart related that Daniels, who recently visited the country, felt a burning desire to give back to his community and as such, made the timely donation.

She added that he has been making donations to other groups, but it is the first time he has made a donation to the church, which he hopes to be an annually initiative.