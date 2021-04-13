Overseas-based Guyanese busted with ganja after arriving at CJIA

A 50-year-old man who holds dual citizenship for Guyana and the USA has been detained after he was busted with a large quantity of marijuana shortly after arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Joel Cadogan, who lives and works in New York was taken into custody when the discovery was made by Custom Officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday afternoon.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said the suspect entered Guyana with three large suitcases, and two hand pieces.

He cleared immigration, and was subjected to a random search by a GRA Custom Official where four compressed plastic parcels of suspected cannabis wrapped in jeans were uncovered in his luggage.

The substance was weighed and amounted to 4lbs.

The suspect was detained and handed over to CANU Officials at CJIA and then escorted to the Georgetown Headquarters.

When the remainder of his luggage were searched, several pairs of sneakers were found to have been stuffed with small Ziploc bags and a tabletop scale.

CANU said the suspect is likely to face charges on Wednesday.

Moreover CANU said: “there appears to be a developing trend of nefarious individuals trafficking presumably novel grades of marijuana into Guyana from the developed world, reversing the traditional trafficking transhipment flow.”