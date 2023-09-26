‘Overheated’ electrical transformer causes fire at Cane Grove house

A sparking and overheated electrical transformer resulted in the fiery destruction of a house located at Lot 74 Saywah Street, Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said it received a call at 3:10hrs on Monday about the fire and it immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters went into action, and using one jet via an open water source, they extinguished the fire.

According to the GFS, “the fire broke out after an electrical transformer overheated resulting in arcing and sparking, the transformer subsequently ignited and came into contact with nearby combustible materials.”

The building involved was owned by 51-year-old Anita Deosarrian, which she occupied with her family of three.

By the time the fire was extinguished, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving its four occupants homeless.

