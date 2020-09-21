Over 90,000 households to benefit from relief hampers – Prime Minister

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, on Monday, disclosed that approximately 90,000 households are expected to benefit from relief hampers due to the hardships the COVID-19 pandemic have caused on families.

Phillips, during the consideration of Budget 2020 estimates and expenditures for the Office of the Prime Minister, said that the hampers will be distributed in all ten administrative regions of Guyana, with 38,000 of those hampers going to indigenous communities.

In response to queries from the Opposition about who are the intended beneficiaries, Phillips explained, there are certain criteria which must be satisfied before one is eligible to benefit.

He said over $900 Million will be utilised to purchase the items for the hampers.

Phillips added that the Economic and Social Sub-committee of the COVID-19 National Taskforce, working along with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), will ensure that those who are eligible for the hampers benefit.

According to Phillips, approximately 45% of the population will need some form of support due to COVID-19. This was determined following an initial assessment by the various agencies.