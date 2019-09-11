Over 900 foreign nationals granted Guyanese citizenship since 2015

Over 900 foreign nationals have been granted Guyanese citizenship since 2015, according to Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix.

During a press conference today, Felix revealed that for the period January – July 2019, 108 persons were granted Guyanese citizenship. They hailed from 30 countries, and only two were Haitians.

In 2018, 252 foreign nationals from 42 countries were granted Guyanese citizenship.

In 2017, 230 foreign nationals from 40 countries were granted Guyanese citizenship.

For 2016, 192 foreign nationals from 34 countries were granted Guyanese citizenship.