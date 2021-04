Guyana currently has more than 900 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s dashboard, 57 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total positives recorded to date to 10,249.

Of this amount, 12 persons are receiving care in the ICU, 59 are in institutional isolation and 849 in home isolation.

There are also 13 persons in institutional quarantine. The death toll remains at 231 while the number of recoveries increased to 9098.