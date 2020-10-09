Over $80M in losses after fire guts auto shop on East Coast

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an auto shop located at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 14:00hrs today.

The businessman said he estimates his losses to be some $80M.

Reports are that two employees were in the building when a male customer approached and asked about a certain vehicle part.

After the customer was told that the establishment does not have the part that was requested, the man then allegedly threw a piece of paper into the office. Shortly after, an explosion occurred and the building was engulfed in flames.

It is suspected that the paper was soaked in gasoline.

The suspect made his good escape. Investigations are going.

Editor’s Note: This story previously stated that the losses are some $8 million but it has since been update to state that the losses are some $80 million.