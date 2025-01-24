Over 70 teachers benefit from Mental Health training

Georgetown, Guyana – The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), in

collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday concluded the training for

teachers on Mental Health and Well-being at the Ministry’s National Centre for Educational

Development (NCERD).

The 3-day workshop, programmed under the Safeguarding the Human Dignity and Rights of Populations At-Risk (SPAR) Project funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), was facilitated by Dr Richard Khan, Psy.D., Associate Director/Director of Training at Pace University in New York. Over 70 teachers, guidance counsellors, welfare officers and other administrators from various regions across the country were gathered to address the critical need for mental health awareness and support in schools.

Head of Cooperation for the Canadian High Commission in Guyana, Adam Loyer, in his

remarks highlighted that this was Canada’s flagship mental health project, not just in Guyana, but in the Region as a whole. He added that teachers play a vital role in promoting and supporting the mental health of their students and are often the first adults to notice signs of mental health issues. He added that teachers and school administrators have an enormous impact on the lives of students, so taking proactive measures to support their mental health should be an utmost priority.

Elyas Burney, Director of Programs and Social Impact at IDRF, underscored the importance of supporting teachers as they navigate these challenges, stating, “It is truly inspiring to see over 70 teachers from across 7 regions come together in Georgetown to learn and develop strategies for supporting students facing challenges related to mental illness. By fostering a commitment to enhancing the mental health and well-being of Guyanese students, this program aims to ensure that fewer young people will suffer in silence.”

Mrs. Gaitri Singh-Henry, Senior Education Officer at the Ministry of Education highlighted how the training complements the Ministry’s ongoing work in promoting student welfare,

saying, “This initiative strengthens our efforts to support both teachers and students as we

address mental health challenges in schools. By equipping educators with these critical skills, we are laying the foundation for healthier, more resilient school communities.”

A unique aspect of this training is the opportunity for teachers from outlying areas to access training in a centralized location which fosters a sense of unity and provides participants with access to a broader network of resources and expertise that may not be present in their home regions.

The training emphasized fostering safe and inclusive classroom environments, identifying early warning signs of mental health issues by age groups, and promoting empathy and open communication within schools. Participants engaged in activities specifically designed to address unique challenges, such as disparities in mental health resources across regions, societal stigma, and the impact of socioeconomic factors. Additionally, teachers explored self-care practices to maintain their own well-being while supporting their students.

--- ---