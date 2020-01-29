Over 661,000 eligible voters on Official List of Electors

Commissioners from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have confirmed that this year’s Official List of Electors (OLE) is completed, with some 661,028 eligible voters.

Government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander, after Tuesday’s statutory meeting, expressed concerns over the “high” number of the voters list, noting that Guyana’s population is just about 700,000 people.

But Opposition-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj says the situation is normal.

“While I have my own reservations about what happens at GECOM and the procedures, the size of this list is a normal feature of the Continuous Registration system. And as a consequence, the growth of the list is nothing alarming,” he explained during a telephone interview.

In 2015, when GECOM had published the OLE ahead of those elections, the total number of voters was 570,787.