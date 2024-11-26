Over 6,000 calls made to 914 hotline this year

Over 6,000 calls have been made to the 914 toll-free, hotline between January and now, reflecting an increase in reported cases and interventions.

The statistics were disclosed by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud during the commissioning of the Hope and Justice Centre in Region Three on Monday.

Minister Persaud noted that the volume of calls demonstrates growing public awareness and willingness to report incidents requiring attention.

“One hundred and eighty-two of them were related to domestic violence while 292 were child abuse cases. And that tells you what is happening very clearly in our country,” the human service minister highlighted.

While the increased use of the hotline reflects progress in reporting, the minister expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence, particularly those leading to femicide.

Between January and September, there were 28 reported femicide-related cases, 11 of which were domestic violence incidents.

Dr Persaud highlighted that disaggregated data showed Region Three recorded the highest number of cases. This prompted her call for collaborative efforts to address and reduce incidents of gender-based violence in the region.

“We must be proactive in this fight to eliminate gender-based violence. In fact, the theme of the United Nations speaks of unity to eliminate gender-based violence and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to eradicate such violence from the world,” the minister stated.

The minister encouraged residents to report gender-based violence, pointing to the availability of the iMatter app, which connects users to the 914-hotline with a single click.

The app will soon include a chat feature, enabling users to interact directly with resource personnel, such as legal counsel or dispatchers, for immediate assistance.

Minister Persaud also stressed the need to address the stigma surrounding male victims of gender-based violence, underscoring the ministry’s inclusive approach to eradicating all forms of violence.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues to work alongside the Ministries of Legal Affairs and Home Affairs to strengthen and amend legislation aimed at tackling violence. This is part of an ongoing effort to create a safer environment and support victims more effectively.

With the commissioning of the Hope and Justice Centre and the continuous implementation of innovative strategies, the ministry remains committed to fostering a society free from violence. [DPI]

