Over 600 apply for jobs, only 200 will succeed – Youth Dept

Over 600 young persons have submitted their résumé for a chance at gaining employment at the Department of Youth’s Job Fair on Friday (April 12, 2019), however, only 200 applicants are likely to succeed.

This is according to the Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael who briefed reporters at a press conference today about the upcoming event.

The Department will be hosting a job fair which will provide “on the spot hiring”, an exercise intended to address the worrying situation where some 40% of the country’s youth population is unemployed.

Companies like DDL, GTT, Courts Guyana, Qualfon, and Giftland, among others, are on board.

The Youth Director indicated that the fair may only cater for some 200 jobs, but up to press time, over 600 persons had signed up to participate in the fair, which will be held at the National Sports Hall.

“While it is not the biggest one…we believe that it will certainly make a great impact… while we were catering just for 200, we have a total of 600 and change young people,” she said.

“The objective of this job fair is to provide a space for information sharing among companies and…to provide an avenue for young people to speak directly to Human Resources representatives of the various companies,” she explained.