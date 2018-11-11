Over $513M worth of narcotics destroyed- Police

A joint destruction operation by the Guyana Police Force and the Customs Anti- Narcotics Unit (CANU ) at Yarrowkabra, linden/Soesdyke Highway on Saturday has resulted in a combined total of 477 kilograms of cocaine and 994 kilograms of cannabis being destroyed.

According to information from the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan the operation which lasted between 08:30h-11:30h was witnessed by representatives from Ministry of Public Security, National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) and Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL).

It was outlined that a total of 132 kilograms of cocaine and 440 kilograms of cannabis were destroyed by the police, while 45 kilograms of cocaine and 554 kilograms of cannabis were destroyed by CANU.

Ramlakhan noted that the combined street value of the narcotics amounted to five hundred and thirteen million, three hundred and ten thousand nine hundred and forty dollars ($513, 310,940.00).

The drugs were reportedly tested by members of the GFSL then destroyed by way of fire.