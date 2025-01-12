Over 5,000 Guyanese earn Master’s Degrees through GOAL, 378 secure PhDs

Some 5,602 Guyanese, including teachers have achieved master’s degrees and 378 have earned PhDs through the Government’s Online Academic Learning (GOAL) initiative, marking a major milestone in the professional development of educators and the enhancement of the nation’s professional workforce.

This was revealed by Education Minister Priya Manickchand during the Ministry’s End-of-Year press conference held on Friday.

The 5,980 individuals, who secured Master’s Degrees and PhDs are among some 29,758 Guyanese citizens granted GOAL scholarships since Government took office in August 2020.

According to Manickchand, this amount surpasses the initial pledge of 20,000 scholarships outlined in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s manifesto within its first five years in office.

“We have so far granted 29,758 scholarships for Guyanese people, young and old, but mostly young, to study in foreign universities at no cost to themselves because the Government in Guyana is paying for it. They are on degree programmes, master’s programmes, and PhDs. They’re doing certificates and they’re doing post-grads. And if you look at this regional breakdown, you’ll see that it’s not Georgetown people alone studying,” the Minister disclosed.

“814 from Region One who otherwise could not have access to a foreign university to be able to study for their degrees and master’s and PhDs. 2,702 from Region Two, 4,431 from Region Three, 13,002 from Regions Four and One. 842 from Region Five, Two,983 from Region Six, 918 from Region Seven, 605 from Region Eight, 700 from Region Nine and 1,761 from Region 10…. We are not people who find reasons why things can’t happen. We try to make sure we give opportunities and, of course, people have to avail themselves of those opportunities,” she went on to state.

Based on statistics provided by GOAL, scholarships to individuals from the ten administrative regions continue to increase yearly, with 6,280 scholarships awarded in 2021, 7,410 in 2022, 7,752 in 2023 and a massive 8,316 in 2024.

Notably, 5,602 earned SCQF Level 6 certificates, 1,312 copped General Educational Development (GEDs), 191 earned Foundation Diplomas, 3 for Undergraduate Certificates, 856 for Associate Degrees, 6,571 copped Bachelor’s, four for Postgraduate Certificates and 920 persons earned Postgraduate Diplomas.

Following her announcement on scholarships awarded by programme level, Manickchand disclosed that a total of 21,436 of the scholarship awardees are women while 8,322 are men.

“The bigger story on the GOAL scholarship is that, and if you look at the gender breakdown, and I did it deliberately, 21,436 of these scholarship awardees are women. Some of whom are home looking after their children while their children are young, preparing themselves for the workforce with degrees and master’s when these children start going to school. And 8,322 men who didn’t have to leave their jobs to come and study. They can stay working to look after their families as they upgrade and upskill themselves” she said.

In 2024, the Guyana Government approved almost 8000 Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships, representing the Administration’s continued efforts to ensure the country’s workforce and populace is better educated and skilled.

Government has been implementing a number of additional initiatives as it continues to invest in education throughout the country. It was only in March 2024 that the administration launched the “Guyana-Coursera Platform” initiative which will see approximately 50,000 persons benefiting from training in a number of areas across various Ministries countrywide as part of Government’s expansive national training initiative.

Additionally, Government commenced its Student Loan Write-Off Programme to potentially benefit over 13,000 Guyanese who have $11 billion in student loan debt. The Administration has also reiterated its commitment to improving education delivery with a total budget of $135.2 billion.

