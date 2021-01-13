Over 500 children tested positive for Covid-19 in Guyana

Over 500 children in Guyana have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony revealed today.

During his daily update on the Covid-19 situation in the country, he explained that “over the duration since we started [testing]”, a total of 114 children between the ages of 0-5 tested positive.

Additionally, 176 children between the ages of 5-9 and 247 children between the ages of 10-14 tested positive.

“We haven’t had any serious ailments with children, most of them were asymptomatic and they were monitored at home and basically, they have recovered,” Dr Anthony explained.

In fact, he highlighted that the only reason officials recorded data on the asymptomatic children is through contact-tracing exercises.

Meanwhile, he noted that the current available vaccines which have been approved for usage in some countries – Pfizer and Moderna – cannot be used to immunize children.

Nevertheless, he explained that clinical trials are underway to develop a vaccine for children.