Over 5.5kg of ganja found hidden underground

In excess of 5.5kg of suspected cannabis was on Tuesday discovered hidden underground at a location in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

Police Headquarters say its ranks, acting on information received, went to Prince William Street in Plaisance where they made the bust.

The cops found concealed underground two five-gallon containers with a quantity of suspected cannabis.

The substance, which weighed in excess of 5.5 kilograms, has been lodged, police said.

No arrests have been made; investigation are in progress.