Over 490 children graduated from RFPC/ Zara Computer Training Programme in Region 2

Over 490 participants today graduated from various Information Technology programmes from the Richard Faikall Police College (RFPC)/Zara Computer Training Center located at Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

At the graduation ceremony, which was held at the Police Training Center in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the graduating students were presented with tokens and certificates. The youngest graduates from the programme were six years old while the oldest graduate is seventeen years old.

Training at the centre began in the year 2020 with foundation courses. However, a number of other courses were offered during the year 2020-2021 academic year including Advance Microsoft Office Programming, PC repairs and Maintenance, Summer classes, Web Designs, and also Police Training.

Speaking at the graduation was one of the trainers, Yaleena Jairam, who explained that the institution has successfully completed nineteen programmes including five foundations, three advances, two PC repairs and maintenance, one police programme, and seven summer programmes in three different age groups ranging from 6-9, 10-13, and 14-17 years old.

Jairam added that this year, the Zara Computer Training Programme has launched a new additional course that is Web Page Designs have established and executed an advanced level in the said training programme.

“Our goals are accomplished through partnership, hard work, and vision, from a great leadership Sergeant Handover. Great leaders don’t send out to be a leader they set out to make difference. For our leader it’s not about role, it’s always about the goals,” Jairam said.

She also reminded the gathering that for the year 2021, the institution aims to train two adult foundation programmes and one advance programme which will have 60 students, thus making it a total of 551 participants for the year 2021.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Gladwin Handover, who is in charge of the RFPC/Zara Computer Centre congratulated the graduates, while noting that he is impressed and overwhelmed at the fact that the Centre continues to provide much-needed training to Guyanese from all walks of life, all religions, races, and ages.

“Talking about ages, I am [flabbergasted] to know that more than 400 of the person trained are youths. It tells me Guyana’s future is bright,” Handover said to the gathering.

Delivering the feature address was Police Commander of Region Two, Superintendent Denise Griffith, who encouraged the grandaunts to utilise their skills purposefully. She also implored them to use the extracurricular exposure to help them as they return to school and for their future endeavours.

One of the participants, Fawaz Ali thanked Sergeant Hanover and the Zara Team for the opportunity to study at an advanced level in the field of Information Technology. He also encouraged his fellow youths to get onboard and enrolled.