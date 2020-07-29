Over 4,500 persons tested for COVID-19 in Guyana

As of July 28, 2020, authorities have tested a total of 4,563 persons for the novel coronavirus.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Public Health today during the daily update on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Today, two new cases were recorded, bringing the total of confirmed cases to date to 398.

While 20 persons have died as a result of the virus, 185 persons have recovered.

Currently, there are 193 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities across Guyana, 35 persons in institutional quarantine, and three patients housed in the COVID-19 ICU.

As of 28 July, 4,563 persons have been tested for the virus with 4,165 yielding negative results.

Globally, the WHO is reporting that positive cases stand at 16,558,289 with 656,093 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases now stand at 8,840,524 with a total of 342,635 deaths.

Citizens are reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they must go out.