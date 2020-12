The Ministry of Health has announced that there are 26 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, which takes the total positives recorded to date to 5449.

Of this amount, a total of 726 persons are isolating at home, according to the statistics released by the Ministry.

In addition, 39 are in institutional isolation while three are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The number of persons recovered from the virus to date is 4530 while the death toll remains at 151.