Over 430 persons graduate from GT School of Nursing

The Ministry of Health’s Georgetown School of Nursing on Tuesday hosted its 33rd Biennial Graduation Ceremony, celebrating the institution’s largest cohort of graduates since its establishment in 1945.

A total of 434 healthcare professionals, including Registered Nurses, Nursing Assistants, and Midwives, completed their training.

Graduating were 201 Registered Nurses; 171 Nursing Assistants; 36 Post-Basic Trained Midwives and 26 Single Trained Midwives at the National Culture Centre, Homestretch Avenue.

The feature address was delivered by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, who underscored the Government’s commitment to investment in training to further advance service delivery and quality health care in each region.

Dr Anthony further emphasised the importance of empathy and professionalism when delivering services to patients at all times.

“We are in this business to ensure people feel they are receiving competent and compassionate care,” he stated.

The graduates, who have been trained extensively in their respective fields, will now join healthcare teams nationwide, contributing to the continued transformation of Guyana’s healthcare system.

Dr Anthony urged them to embrace lifelong learning, stating that “Medicine is a field where learning never stops; therefore, staying updated ensures that we can address new challenges effectively.”

The Minister reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to continuously learning opportunities for healthcare professionals to stay updated on medical advancements.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, praised the graduates for their dedication and urged them to carry the torch of compassionate care.

“You are the face of the healthcare system. Patients judge the system not by the

facilities but by how they are treated by nurses. Remember, nursing is not just a

profession; it’s a calling that requires compassion, empathy, and selflessness,” he emphasised.

He reminded the graduates of their critical role as advocates for patients, often serving as their greatest source of strength during life’s most challenging moments.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of the Health Sciences Division Chandroutie Persaud, celebrated the graduates’ perseverance and success. She praised their commitment to excellence and acknowledged the vital role of the faculty in guiding them through challenges to this remarkable milestone.

“Your success today is a testament to your dedication and hard work. Challenges along the way have only strengthened you, providing the experience and knowledge needed to excel in your profession”, she emphasised.

As these graduates prepare to serve in public health facilities across Guyana, their contributions are expected to elevate the quality of care nationwide.

