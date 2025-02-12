Over 400 residents to benefit as $23.7M Muritaro Health Post commissioned in Region 10

In a continued effort to improve healthcare access across Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), the Ministry of Health has officially commissioned the Muritaro Health Post, a newly established facility valued at $23.7 million.

This modern health post is set to serve approximately over 400 residents, bringing essential healthcare services closer to the community and reducing the need for long-distance travel to larger medical facilities.

Residents will benefit from a wide range of free healthcare services, including, maternal and child health, chronic disease management, family planning services, vaccination programmes, school and adolescent health services and general outpatient care.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare services across all regions.

“We are trying to ensure that in everyone of our communities a health post or health centre is established to provide quality health services to residents,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that under the PPPC Government, 25 new health centres were established across various regions to meet the health needs of communities.

Dr Anthony also disclosed that hospital services across the country will be improved with the six new state-of-the-art facilities that will open later this year.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Gregory Harris, extended gratitude to the Government of Guyana for their investment and efforts towards health care in the Region. He encouraged community members to take advantage of the services offered.

The Muritaro Health Post is fully equipped and staffed with trained healthcare professionals, ensuring that all residents receive continuous and quality medical care.

Also present at this event were, Toshao Owen Bowling; Regional Executive Officer(REO), Mr Dwight John and other officials.

