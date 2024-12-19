Over 365,500 persons registered so far for $100,000 cash grant

The registration and distribution of the Government’s $100,000 cash grant is ongoing in Regions 1, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

So far, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo revealed that more than 365,500 persons from those regions have so far been registered, including public servants and pensioners.

Speaking during his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo provided a breakdown of the registration process.

He noted that over 16,000 people have been registered in Region Nine with more than 90% of the cheques distributed there, while a similar number of people have been registered in Region One with distribution of the cheques ongoing.

The VP said registration remains ongoing to capture the people who were missed in the initial registration process. “This will happen in all of the regions even after we complete the main registration because not everyone would be able to get registered in the period in which we visit that region or community so there will be a mop up activity,” he explained.

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and the Bank of Guyana are collaborating with the Ministry of Finance to help the indigenous people encash their cheques, he added.

In Region Eight, Jagdeo noted that over 6,500 people have registered while over 12,000 people were registered in Region Seven. While distribution have commenced in Region Eight, the cheques are being processed for Region Seven.

In Region Four which is the largest region in the country, he said over 221,000 people have been registered thus far with 156,000 of those people verified.

Explaining the verification process, he said “once they are registered, [the team] still has to go and check the database to see there is no duplication.”

In addition, 50,000 public servants and members of the disciplined services were registered and cheques were printed to commence distribution by the agencies. “This should hopefully commence over the next few days and be completed before the end of the year,” according to the Vice President.

The pensioners cash grants are being issued in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security which is responsible for the distribution of old age pension. So far, the Vice President said 44,000 pensioners were registered for whom 27,000 cheques were printed.

“The remainder is being verified and processed,” he said.

Registration and distribution of the $100,000 cash grant will commence in the other regions soon.

