Over 3500 to graduate from UG in November

The University of Guyana is set to graduate over three thousand, five hundred (3,500) graduands, the largest number in the sixty-one-year history of the University. The nation’s premier tertiary educational institution will host its 58th Convocation Ceremonies as follow:

For Turkeyen and IDCE Students: Graduation Ball – Tuesday November 5th, 6pm to midnight.

Graduation Ceremonies:

Thursday, November 7, 9am [Faculties of Engineering and Technology. Agriculture

and Forestry and Earth and Environmental Sciences]

Thursday November 7, 3pm [Faculty of Natural Sciences]

Friday November 8, 9am [College of Medical Sciences, College of Behavioral Sciences and Research, Institute for Human Resiliency Strategic Security and the Future,

Friday November 8, 3pm [School for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation – SEBI]

Saturday November 9, 9am [Institute for Distance and Continuing Education (Intramural), Faculty of Education and Humanities]

Saturday November 9, 3pm [Faculty of Social Sciences] University of Guyana Berbice Campus (UGBC)

Friday November 15th, from 6pm to midnight – [UGBC Graduation Ball]

Saturday November 16th, from 1.30pm. [UGBC Graduation Ceremony]

Institute for Distance and Continuing Education (Extra-mural): Saturday November 23, 2024

The six ceremonies, two on each day, for graduands of the Turkeyen Campus will be

held at the University’s newly built Multipurpose Auditorium at the Turkeyen Campus.

The ceremony for the UGBC graduands will be held on the University Lawns, Berbice

Campus, Tain Settlement and the IDCE extra-mural programmes’ graduation will be

held at the Multipurpose Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus.

Prospective graduands are asked to check for information directly via their SRMS. There

will also be continuous updates on the university’s website: https://uog.edu.gy/.

The ceremonies will be blended with the large majority of the graduands attending face-

to-face and the remaining participating virtually.

It is noteworthy to mention that this year will see several new academic programmes

producing graduates for the first time, these include:

 Master of Philosophy (Biodiversity)

 Pharmacy Technician Diploma

 Certificate in Geographic Information Systems

 Bachelor of Science (Environmental Health) (Environmental Engineering)

 Bachelor of Science (Environmental Health) (Food Safety)

 Bachelor of Science (Environmental Health) (Occupational and Health and

Safety) and

 Bachelor of Science (Environmental Health) (Vector Control)

The University will also confer several Honorary Doctoral Degrees during these special

graduation ceremonies.

The public is invited to celebrate with the University of Guyana at this year’s very special

graduation events which will be streamed live on the University’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/uniofguyana and UG Broadcasting Service at

https://broadcasting.uog.edu.gy/. The ceremonies will also be covered by local and

international media.

This year’s Convocation Ceremonies are extremely special as the University will be

bringing the curtains down to its Sixtieth Anniversary celebrations. The University’s

role and place as a major development partner and its achievements are highly

recognised and honoured locally, regionally and internationally. The University of

Guyana has produced upwards of 60,000 graduates in its 61-year existence – many of

whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels in both the private and public sectors

nationally and internationally.

--- ---