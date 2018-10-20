Over 35 minibuses impounded for various traffic offences- Police

Police on Saturday between 07:30 to 09:00h, detained over 35 minibuses for what they said were various traffic offences.



According to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Traffic Chief, Superintendent Linden Isles along with his Deputy, Superintendent Dennis Stephen and other ranks from Traffic Headquarters, carried out an exercise in various parts of Georgetown.

The minibus drivers were taken to traffic Headquarters and had their vehicles impounded for offences such as; “Breach of Conditions of Road Service Licence, Tinted Motor Vehicles, Unlicenced Conductor, Untidy Driver, Wrapped Vehicles, Uncertified Motor Vehicle”, among other offences.

The Traffic Chief while addressing the drivers notified them that their vehicles will be inspected by the Licence and Certifying Officer for further and necessary actions to be taken.