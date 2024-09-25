Over 300 young professional homes at LBI near completion

The Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), is on track to build 700 young professional homes at the new La Bonne Intention (LBI) Housing Scheme, along the East Coast of Demerara.

Over 300 homes are nearing completion, with some at different stages due to contractor variations, and several already handed over to recipients.

This update was provided by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Tuesday, during an inspection of the ongoing works in the new housing area.

“We have about 345 houses already. On this side where I am standing [in Phase Two], we are catering for about another 200 plus houses,” he explained.

The homes are offered in two styles ─ single flat unit (bungalow) and two-storey designs ─ most of which have been allocated to persons.

According to the minister, the new LBI scheme comprises nearly 2,000 lots. Four hundred lots have already been distributed in the scheme’s front section, with the remaining 1,600 lots in the other area.

“The LBI community is a massive investment that is happening before your eyes. In the first phase of infrastructure works, as it pertains to roads, we would have spent about $6 billion already. This was just to build it in a way to allow the trucks ingress and egress of the area,” Minister Croal stated.

He also noted that the ministry faced challenges during the initial phase of development with two contractors. Those issues have since been resolved, allowing progress to continue smoothly.

The CHPA has been actively constructing homes in other villages along the East Coast of Demerara, where several housing schemes are being developed.

For instance, three-bedroom homes are being built in the Success Housing Scheme, while low-income homes are set to be constructed at La Reconnaissance.

Similar houses are also being constructed in Regions Three, Six, and Ten. Additionally, under the Hinterland Housing Programme, homes are being built in Regions One, Seven, and Nine. This initiative forms part of the government’s effort to provide affordable homeownership to Guyanese nationwide and aligns with its commitment to distributing 50,000 house lots to citizens by 2025.

